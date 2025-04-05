Shorelake Arts presents 2025 Community Arts Impact award to Patty Hale

Shorelake Arts recently presented its annual Community Arts Impact award to Ridgecrest resident Patty Hale.



Community Arts Impact Award



Presented to a person that has made substantial and long-lasting contributions to the arts in Shoreline and/or Lake Forest Park. This award honors an individual who has elevated arts and culture in our community through visionary leadership, creativity, philanthropy, advocacy, and/or volunteerism.





Patty Hale

Patty Hale has been a Shoreline resident for many years. Over the years Patty has worked diligently to bring the arts to our community in many ways.





She held the position as the King County Parks Commissioner for the Shoreline Parks District prior to the incorporation of Shoreline as its own city.





She was a part of the acquisition of more than 20 pieces of artwork that has become a part of the City of Shoreline’s permanent art collection.



Patty oversaw the creation and installation of a tile mural at Ridgecrest Elementary School in which every child in the school got to create a tile. Through a grant she oversaw a local artist and worked with community volunteers to install a mural on the wall of the local 7 – 11.





Patty also did the design work and managed the Shoreline beautification project on the corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 165th Street that included two murals painted by local artists and decorated with bird houses done by local children. That area now features a RIDGECREST sign crafted out of sheet metal by a local ironworker because of Patty’s efforts.



As of 2019 Patty Hale has served as a North City Water District Commissioner. While being a commissioner takes much of Patty’s time, she’s never too busy to come to a ShoreLake Arts event to support the organization or volunteer her time. Our thanks go out to Patty Hale for all that she’s done for the arts over the years, and all that she continues to do.







Through his or her significant impact on the arts in our community, the award winner has embodied the mission of ShoreLake Arts by cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts.