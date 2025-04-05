City of Shoreline summer camp: Athletic Adventures

Saturday, April 5, 2025


Athletic Adventures Summer Camp

Enjoy a summer filled with games and adventurous field trips! 

Participate in fun activities like Kickball and Ultimate Frisbee on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, go on exciting field trips on Thursdays, and relax with gym games and E-Sports on Fridays.

Tuesday-Friday
9am-2pm
Meridian Park Elementary 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Ages 11-15
Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224
Register here or use the QR code in the flyer - camps are starting to fill up!


