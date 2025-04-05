Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline CC
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Shoreline Community College is offering a dynamic Hip Hop Dance & Culture class for youth ages 13 and up, led by Albee Abigania of Kontagious Performing Company.
In this six-week course, students will dive into the world of hip-hop dance and culture, exploring styles like popping, locking, breaking, and freestyle.
Whether your teen is new to dance or looking to build on existing skills, this class promotes confidence, coordination, and self-expression in a fun, supportive environment.
May 8th – June 12th, Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:50pm
May 8th – June 12th, Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:50pm
Fee $199
Shoreline Community College – 3000 Building Athletics
Shoreline Community College – 3000 Building Athletics
Space is limited to 10 students—register early to grab a spot!
More info or enroll here or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
0 comments:
Post a Comment