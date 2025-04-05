Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline CC

Looking for a high-energy, creative outlet for teens ages 13+ this spring?





Shoreline Community College is offering a dynamic Hip Hop Dance & Culture class for youth ages 13 and up, led by Albee Abigania of Kontagious Performing Company.





In this six-week course, students will dive into the world of hip-hop dance and culture, exploring styles like popping, locking, breaking, and freestyle.







May 8th – June 12th, Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:50pm Whether your teen is new to dance or looking to build on existing skills, this class promotes confidence, coordination, and self-expression in a fun, supportive environment.May 8th – June 12th, Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:50pm