Hip Hop Dance & Culture at Shoreline CC

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Looking for a high-energy, creative outlet for teens ages 13+ this spring? 

Shoreline Community College is offering a dynamic Hip Hop Dance & Culture class for youth ages 13 and up, led by Albee Abigania of Kontagious Performing Company.

In this six-week course, students will dive into the world of hip-hop dance and culture, exploring styles like popping, locking, breaking, and freestyle. 

Whether your teen is new to dance or looking to build on existing skills, this class promotes confidence, coordination, and self-expression in a fun, supportive environment.
May 8th – June 12th, Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:50pm
         Fee $199
Shoreline Community College – 3000 Building Athletics

Space is limited to 10 students—register early to grab a spot!
 More info or enroll here or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu


