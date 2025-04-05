Live & Local: The Foot Stompers with local resident Karl Haug - one night only at the North City Bistro April 17, 2025





Guitarist Karl Haug has been a Shoreline resident for over 35 years and has been playing in bands for even longer! Karl rarely has the opportunity to play in his home town and he is very excited to bring his band to Shoreline.









There is a small area to shake a leg, but this will be more of a super club atmosphere where you can socialize, enjoy fantastic food, select from an impressive assortment of wines, all while tapping your feet to the fantabulous sounds of The Foot Stompers.