ShoreLake Arts names Megan Kogut and Jarred Swalwell as 2025 Community pARTner

ShoreLake Arts recently honored Ridgecrest business owners Megan Kogut and Jarred Swalwell with its Community pARTner Award





With passion, innovation, and commitment to advancing the arts, this organization has made significant contributions to our community promoting and expanding the richness of life possible in a community centered in the arts and culture.









This award is intended to honor past achievements and express excitement for future endeavors. Megan Kogut and Jarred Swalwell are the owners of Ridgecrest Public House and the restaurant, Drumlin





They have been members of the Ridgecrest neighborhood for many years. Over the years they have watched their neighborhood grow and develop.





When the opportunity arose for a new business to move into the neighborhood, Megan reached out to Laura James, ShoreLake Arts’ Executive Director, with an idea.





What if ShoreLake Arts moved in?





Not only did Megan and Jarred connect our organization with the building owners and landlords, but they made introductions to all parties involved and offered whatever support was needed to make the move a success!





Without them, the new location for ShoreLake Arts would never have been possible. Megan and Jarred also supported ShoreLake Arts by giving them a space for their evening adult classes at Drumlin while they worked on their renovation plans for reopening the restaurant at the beginning of this year.











They post flyers for all of ShoreLake Arts events and drop by for a chat when they can.

This award is presented to a public or private entity (nonprofit, business, or government) that has inspired and encouraged arts and culture in the cities of Shoreline and/or Lake Forest Park.