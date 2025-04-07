Updates: Rally participation higher than previously reported
Monday, April 7, 2025
|Protestors lined both sides of Aurora for six blocks
Photo by Claudia Meadows
According to a follow-up reports from Everyday Activists, and participants, the numbers at both the Shoreline and Edmonds rallies were over 2,000 with some reports saying 3,000.
Some 2 to 3,000 area residents gathered at the Hands Off! rally Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Shoreline/Edmonds line, joining a reported 5.2 million people across America.
Protestors filled a nearly half-mile stretch of sidewalks along both sides of Aurora (SR 99) starting north of Campbell Nissan and Arby's on N 205th, and stretching south to the corner of Costco and Discount Tire at N 200th St, as well as part way along N 205th in both directions.
The Shoreline event was organized by Everyday Activists.net, a home-grown volunteer organization "committed to equality for all, especially those who have been marginalized; a bright future for the generations who will follow us; and respect for Earth that sustains all of our lives."
Shoreline Indivisible was also involved.
Everyday Activists members provided security for the event in the form of Corner Captains and First Aid Responders. Their presence kept business entrances clear and let participants know that help was readily available.
Hands Off! was just one in a series of nationwide protest events organized by 50501 (50 Protests, 50 States, 1 Movement). The next event is planned for April 19, 2025, and will be hosted in Shoreline by Everyday Activists.
The Edmonds rally, with Rick Steves, also was estimated at 2-3,000 participants.
One participant commented that "Rick Steves was a perfect speaker because of his travels and seeing was has happened in European countries with oligarchs."
Edmonds resident Rick Steves is a travel expert known throughout the United States and Canada because of his television series. He has now produced a one-hour special called "The Story of Fascism in Europe" available on YouTube.
His goal: "to learn from the hard lessons of 20th-century Europe, and to recognize that ideology in the 21st century."
