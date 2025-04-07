Shoreline Community College Running Start information night Wednesday April 9, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025

Shoreline Community College Running Start info night! 

High school students take college classes TUITION FREE. 

Imagine getting a jumpstart on a certificate in biotech or degree in business information and data analytics or taking some core classes for your transfer degree —tuition free - and earning high school credits at the same time.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 from 6 - 8pm at the college, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 9000, PUB Main Dining Room. Parking is free in the evenings.


