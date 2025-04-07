Shoreline Community College Running Start information night Wednesday April 9, 2025
Monday, April 7, 2025
High school students take college classes TUITION FREE.
Imagine getting a jumpstart on a certificate in biotech or degree in business information and data analytics or taking some core classes for your transfer degree —tuition free - and earning high school credits at the same time.
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 from 6 - 8pm at the college, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 9000, PUB Main Dining Room. Parking is free in the evenings.
0 comments:
Post a Comment