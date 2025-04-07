State DNR proposes rezone of section of Fircrest campus along 15th NE to Central Business Zone
Monday, April 7, 2025
|Area of the Fircrest site proposed for rezone to Central Business Zone
Map courtesy DNR
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025, 5:30pm at the Shoreline Center to discuss a rezone at the Fircrest campus.
At issue is the southwest portion along 15th Ave NE (see map above).
Proposed rezone is a change from “Campus Zone” to “Central Business Zone” of this 10.3-acre lot, formerly part of the Fircrest Campus.
During this presentation, we will present project specifics and solicit feedback on a proposed rezone so that we can address potential concerns together.
Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:30pm in the Shoreline room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Enter from the north parking lot.
Legal description: King County parcel: 7769700030, abbreviated legal description: SHORELINE BSP #PSS 23-0112 (REC #20240805000331 VOL 305 PGS 22-25).
For more information contact:
Matthew V. Matulovich
Transition Lands Planning Manager
matthew.matulovich@dnr.wa.gov
cell: 564-669-0897
