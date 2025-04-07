State DNR proposes rezone of section of Fircrest campus along 15th NE to Central Business Zone

Area of the Fircrest site proposed for rezone to Central Business Zone

Map courtesy DNR

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025, 5:30pm at the Shoreline Center to discuss a rezone at the Fircrest campus. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025, 5:30pm at the Shoreline Center to discuss a rezone at the Fircrest campus.





At issue is the southwest portion along 15th Ave NE (see map above).



During this presentation, we will present project specifics and solicit feedback on a proposed rezone so that we can address potential concerns together.



Legal description: King County parcel: 7769700030, abbreviated legal description: SHORELINE BSP #PSS 23-0112 (REC #20240805000331 VOL 305 PGS 22-25).





Matthew V. Matulovich

Transition Lands Planning Manager

matthew.matulovich@dnr.wa.gov

cell: 564-669-0897 For more information contact:

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:30pm in the Shoreline room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 . Enter from the north parking lot.

Proposed rezone is a change from “Campus Zone” to “Central Business Zone” of this 10.3-acre lot, formerly part of the Fircrest Campus.