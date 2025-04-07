Theatre Review: Shorewood Drama's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is singularly good

Directed by Amy Pottinger

Music and Lyrics by Meredith Wilson

Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan

Performed by Shorewood Drama at the Shorewood Theatre

Performances Wednesday - Saturday, April 9-12, 2025

$10 in advance

$12 at the door

Review by Kindle Carpp





The musical numbers were wonderful, especially Belly Up to the Bar. It was a lively number that had us tapping our toes. It was clear the cast was having a great time and we had a great time with them.





All the choreography was varied and complicated and the dancing was uncommonly good.





Photo by Steve Mahler – www.mahlerphotography.com

There was always much going on at the same time. Throughout, the stage was packed with clusters of dancers who moved in and around each other. There was always much going on at the same time. Throughout, the stage was packed with clusters of dancers who moved in and around each other.





Considering the length of the skirts I was genuinely impressed how well the cast kept their feet.





Scenes with the ladies were remarkably funny, the perfect level of pretentious, overwrought socialites who dramatically responded the perfect amount in order to hit the beat of funny and not cross over into camp. Well done ladies.





Scenes with the boys were equally as entertaining and full of animation. Whether in sets of three or in larger ensembles they were dynamic and amusing.





Photo by Steve Mahler – www.mahlerphotography.com

The sets were inventively designed. Scenery, wheeled in and out, was sparse, allowing the imagination to take hold. I particularly liked the reversible nature of the widow’s cabin and the descent into the mine shaft. The sets were inventively designed. Scenery, wheeled in and out, was sparse, allowing the imagination to take hold. I particularly liked the reversible nature of the widow’s cabin and the descent into the mine shaft.





The live orchestra both supported and uplifted the performance, adding to the professionalism of the production.





The cast was charming and it is evident they were having a wonderful time. The enthusiasm was contagious and we definitely had a great time watching.





The Unsinkable Molly Brown is singularly good.