Transit advocates rally to support Stride S3 BRT in LFP
Monday, April 7, 2025
|Cecelia Black with the Disability Mobility Initiative and Disability Rights Washington speaks in support of the Stride S3 bus rapid transit project in Lake Forest Park - photo by Oliver Moffat
Local transit advocates rallied in support of the Stride S3 BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) on April 5, 2025 in Lake Forest Park.
With service planned to start in 2028, the all-electric BRT will run every 10 minutes on dedicated bus lanes from Bothell to Shoreline and provide new stations and sidewalks.
Lake Forest Park resident Josh Rosenau said at the rally, “I think we’ve waited long enough for the fast, quiet, accessible bus we were promised years ago.
"Lake Forest Park voted overwhelmingly for the ST3 bond in 2016, 60% support and a majority in every precinct in the city. We want the Stride S3 line and we can’t wait for it to arrive.”
|Josh Rosenau with LFP for Bus Rapid Transit speaks in support of the Stride S3 BRT - photo by Oliver Moffat
Rosenau is an organizer behind LFP for Bus Rapid Transit.
“Stride S3 will make our transportation system work better for the almost 30% of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell residents who are non-drivers,” said Cecelia Black from Disability Mobility Initiative and Disability Rights Washington.
“We cannot wait any longer for safe sidewalks and reliable transit,” Black said.
--Oliver Moffat
