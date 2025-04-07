Transit advocates rally to support Stride S3 BRT in LFP

Monday, April 7, 2025

Cecelia Black with the Disability Mobility Initiative and Disability Rights Washington speaks in support of the Stride S3 bus rapid transit project in Lake Forest Park - photo by Oliver Moffat

Local transit advocates rallied in support of the Stride S3 BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) on April 5, 2025 in Lake Forest Park.

With service planned to start in 2028, the all-electric BRT will run every 10 minutes on dedicated bus lanes from Bothell to Shoreline and provide new stations and sidewalks.

Lake Forest Park resident Josh Rosenau said at the rally, “I think we’ve waited long enough for the fast, quiet, accessible bus we were promised years ago.
"Lake Forest Park voted overwhelmingly for the ST3 bond in 2016, 60% support and a majority in every precinct in the city. We want the Stride S3 line and we can’t wait for it to arrive.”

Josh Rosenau with LFP for Bus Rapid Transit speaks in support of the Stride S3 BRT - photo by Oliver Moffat

Rosenau is an organizer behind LFP for Bus Rapid Transit.

“Stride S3 will make our transportation system work better for the almost 30% of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell residents who are non-drivers,” said Cecelia Black from Disability Mobility Initiative and Disability Rights Washington.
“We cannot wait any longer for safe sidewalks and reliable transit,” Black said.

--Oliver Moffat


Posted by DKH at 9:53 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  