Single car fatality after driver crashes into power pole in 17600 block of Ashworth Ave N
Monday, April 7, 2025
|Looking north on Ashworth
Photo by C. Wren Hostetler
The vehicle had crashed through the mailboxes, into the power pole, and rolled into the homeowner's yard.
First responders attempted CPR, but unfortunately, the driver did not survive.
|The old pole is green, new pole is brown.
Photo by C. Wren Hostetler
City Light installed a new utility pole in the afternoon, leaving the damaged pole in place.
The original pole cracked but did not fall.
Information about the driver has not been released.
