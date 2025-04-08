Overnight ramp closure at I-5 and SR 104 continues for another week April 7 - 11, 2025
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|The southeast section of the cloverleaf is closed overnight
until Friday morning
The closure is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.
*SR 104 runs from Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Edmonds.
Along the way, it changes names half a dozen times, sometimes with different names on each side of the road.
For purposes of this story, it is the road that runs underneath the freeway and is the border between Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
