Overnight ramp closure at I-5 and SR 104 continues for another week April 7 - 11, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The southeast section of the cloverleaf is closed overnight
until Friday morning
Sound Transit contractor crews will close the eastbound SR 104* on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, April 7, through Friday morning, April 11, 2025.

The closure is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.

*SR 104 runs from Lake Washington to Puget Sound in Edmonds. 

Along the way, it changes names half a dozen times, sometimes with different names on each side of the road. 

For purposes of this story, it is the road that runs underneath the freeway and is the border between Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.


