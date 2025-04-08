WSDOT road closure at Ballinger and Bothell Way for debris in the road
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
At 11:30pm on Monday April 7, 2025, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned that two lanes of westbound SR 522 / Bothell Way at Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park were blocked for debris in the road.
The right lane and bus lane of State Route 522 at Ballinger Way (milepost 6) were blocked for debris in the roadway, Monday evening, April 7.
They were able to clear the right lane by 1am while they continued to work in the bus lane.
People should plan travel accordingly and drive with caution.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
