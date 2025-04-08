State offers rebates on e-bike purchases
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Under the Department of Transportation WE-Bike program, Washington state residents can apply for a rebate on the purchase of an e-bike.
The state is offering more than $4 million in instant rebates to reduce the upfront cost of e-bikes and eligible accessories, making active transportation more affordable. The program will provide about 10,000 rebates. Each person may qualify for either $300 or $1,200, depending on their income eligibility.
Interested residents can visit the WE-Bike program website ahead of April 9 to check eligibility, learn about qualifying e-bikes and retailers and familiarize themselves with the application process.
A link to apply for a rebate will be available on that website starting at 7am Wednesday, April 9, until noon Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Customer service agents are available to assist those who need help applying. Contact details are listed at the bottom of the program website.
The website features safety and skills information about using and maintaining e-bikes in an FAQ section.
Legislators funded this pilot program, as well as an upcoming e-bike lending library pilot program, in the 2023-25 transportation budget bill ESHB 1125 using Climate Commitment Act revenues.
