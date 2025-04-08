Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th Street will close nightly April 7-11
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|NB I-5 off ramp to 145th to close nightly
SHORELINE – The city of Shoreline’s project to build roundabouts at each end of the State Route 523/NE 145th St will require nighttime closures of the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp that leads to that intersection beginning Monday, April 11, 20253
The northbound freeway off-ramp will close nightly from 9pm to 5am Monday night, April 7, to Friday morning, April 11.
People who usually use the SR 523/NE 145th St off-ramp will need to exit at N 130th St or NE 175th St.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
