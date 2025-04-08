Destination Shoreline launches all-new Community Events Calendar — Making it easier than ever to explore Shoreline

Brand new Community Events Calendar

Destination Shoreline is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new Community Events Calendar, a one-stop hub for discovering everything happening in Shoreline, WA! Destination Shoreline is thrilled to announce the launch of its, a one-stop hub for discovering everything happening in Shoreline, WA!





“We designed the calendar with the community in mind,” said Shoreline resident Kate Ledbetter, Founder of Destination Shoreline. “Our vision is to share a tool that brings people together, highlights the vibrant culture of our city, and makes it super simple to stay in the loop.”

About DestinationShoreline.com



is your go-to guide for all things Shoreline, Washington — from neighborhood happenings and community events to local businesses, real estate insights, and lifestyle inspiration.



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, recognized as a Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.



Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs.



Whether you're a longtime local or just getting to know the city, the new calendar is your go-to source for all the best events in town — all in one convenient place.Gathering events from the City of Shoreline, our local non-profits, community partners, local businesses and everything in between, the Destination Shoreline Calendar makes it easy to find what you're into.to curate your perfect week in Shoreline. Found something you love?