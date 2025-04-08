Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North April 12, 2025
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Spring Has Arrived at Twin Ponds
|Photo by Meghan Peterka
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 9:30- 12:30
These beautiful native bleeding hearts were uncovered, after we removed the blackberries and ivy that covered them up.
Come see what is in Bloom and Join us for our next work party.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
We appreciate your sharing this post with others.
~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~
Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 9:30- 12:30
These beautiful native bleeding hearts were uncovered, after we removed the blackberries and ivy that covered them up.
Come see what is in Bloom and Join us for our next work party.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
We appreciate your sharing this post with others.
~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~
0 comments:
Post a Comment