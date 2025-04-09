Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Maintenance worker

Maintenance worker

Salary $6,000.04 - $7,058.87 Monthly

Perform general Public Works maintenance manual labor duties operating a variety of light and moderately heavy construction and maintenance equipment.





This includes using hand and power tools in the construction, maintenance, improvement and repair of city streets, vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs, and right-of-way areas.





Operates backhoes, rollers, dump trucks, jackhammer, lawn mowers, and other specialized equipment. Provide support for special events.





May perform duties of similar complexity in streets, sanitary sewer, parks, building facilities and storm drainage facilities as required or assigned.





Because of the small size of the city staff, each staff member is expected to perform a wide range of field duties as may be required from time to time.





Frequent evening, night and weekend work required, as well as call-out services as directed. This position is represented by Teamsters Local 117. Note: The Teamsters contract is currently under negotiation; base wages posted reflect 2024 rates.





Employee must live within a 30-40 minute response time of City limits.





A CDL Class A license is required upon hire.











