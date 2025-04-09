What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 9 - 15
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Hey Shoreline! Ready for a fun week of Bingo, health, books, and recycling? Check out your weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall
Thursday, April 10
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam, Small propane canisters.
Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!
POCAAN's Senior Mobile Medical Outreach Program
Friday, April 11
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
We partner with POCAAN's Senior mobile Medical Outreach program, otherwise known as SAGE, to provide free medical services and wellness exams with registered nurses and nurse practitioners. Translation services are available in over 100 languages. Appointments are completely free and they don't bill your insurance if you have it. - Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date. Cost: Free. Call to Schedule: 206-365-1536
RAINBOW BINGO
Friday, April 11
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cash Beverage Bar
Rainbow Jell-O Shots
Prizes!
Please note that this is a 21 and over event
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale
Saturday, April 12, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, April 13, 11 AM – 3 PM – Bag Sale!
Shoreline Library
The Friends of Shoreline Library are holding a book sale!
- Saturday, April 12, 11am-12pm: Pre-sale: Members only. Memberships available for purchase at the door for $10.
- Saturday, April 12, 12-5pm: General public.
- Sunday, April 13, 11am-3pm: Bag Sale! Purchase a bag for $5 and fill it with as many books as you would like.
Community Threads @ STL
Saturday, April 12
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to chat and craft together. Bring your textiles or craft supplies (or use our sewing supplies), and get to know your community! Got a collection of hole-filled socks you can’t get rid of? Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us! Our Community Threads mending and sewing circle is a monthly event for anyone to work on their textile projects. Any textile craft is welcome! Honestly, any craft is welcome, but we will only be providing sewing supplies (at least at first). There will be sewing machines, fabric, thread and community, as well as hot tea. This will not be a class format, while there will be experienced menders present to offer advice and counsel, this is intended as a co-working space. RSVP Here.
