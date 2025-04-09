Green Shoreline Partnership work parties in Shoreline parks this week April 9-13, 2025
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Wednesday, April 9
- Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Boeing Creek Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Northcrest Park, 10am – 1pm
- Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
