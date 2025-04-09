New Art in Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
What does the Lake Forest Park Secret Gardens Tour do with the money it raises from ticket sales?
|First art donation - Yellow Leaves
at Blue Heron Park
The first Garden Tour was in 2003. Volunteers from four local organizations, Third Place Commons, the LFP Stewardship Foundation, Shorelake Arts, and the LFP Garden Club, coordinated the tour.
Since 2003, the garden Tour has raised over $135,000. Generally, half the funds were distributed to the four sponsoring agencies. The other half was put into a special fund for public art in Lake Forest Park.
The first art donation to the town of LFP was the metal yellow leaves installation on the bridge at Blue Heron Park.
The first art donation to the town of LFP was the metal yellow leaves installation on the bridge at Blue Heron Park.
|Second donation - 5x5
Installed at City Hall
This year, the third art installation will be placed in Horizon View Park in LFP. Unlike the previous ones, this one is a form with function - a whimsical two-sided bench surrounded by colorful mosaic-metal sculptures.
|Model of third installation - a whimsical bench
to be installed this year in Horizon View Park
Residents will have an opportunity to add a mosaic tile to the base of the bench. This will happen later in the summer.
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market is back again, Saturday, June 14, 2025.
This year, six amazing local gardens are on the list. Buying a ticket supports the arts and community and provides a day of magical moments.
Get your ticket here
Get your ticket here
0 comments:
Post a Comment