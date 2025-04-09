New Art in Lake Forest Park

What does the Lake Forest Park Secret Gardens Tour do with the money it raises from ticket sales?





First art donation - Yellow Leaves

at Blue Heron Park It supports four local organizations and raises money for art. It supports four local organizations and raises money for art.





The first Garden Tour was in 2003. Volunteers from four local organizations, Third Place Commons, the LFP Stewardship Foundation, Shorelake Arts, and the LFP Garden Club, coordinated the tour.





Since 2003, the garden Tour has raised over $135,000. Generally, half the funds were distributed to the four sponsoring agencies. The other half was put into a special fund for public art in Lake Forest Park.



The first art donation to the town of LFP was the metal yellow leaves installation on the bridge at Blue Heron Park.





Second donation - 5x5

Installed at City Hall The second installation was part of the 50th Anniversary of the city. The sculpture, called "5x5," was installed in front of City Hall in 2011. was part of the 50th Anniversary of the city. The sculpture, calledwas installed in front of City Hall in 2011.



This year, the third art installation will be placed in Horizon View Park in LFP. Unlike the previous ones, this one is a form with function - a whimsical two-sided bench surrounded by colorful mosaic-metal sculptures.





Model of third installation - a whimsical bench

to be installed this year in Horizon View Park At the LFP Arbor Day celebration on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Horizon View Park, in addition to guided tours of the trees, visitors will have a chance to preview a model of the sculpture in its future location.



Residents will have an opportunity to add a mosaic tile to the base of the bench. This will happen later in the summer.



The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market is back again, Saturday, June 14, 2025. At the LFP Arbor Day celebration on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Horizon View Park, in addition to guided tours of the trees, visitors will have a chance to preview a model of the sculpture in its future location.Residents will have an opportunity to add a mosaic tile to the base of the bench. This will happen later in the summer.



