Workshop: Parental support strategies for students with ADHD

Write “Balance“ in the subject line. Your first and last name Your Eastside CHADD membership number (If you’re a member of Eastside CHADD) Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register) Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes

We will discuss core concepts related to homework completion, time management, keeping track of assignments and deadlines, as well as promoting organization skills. The materials will consider a range of student levels from elementary through high school when discussing the need for balancing autonomy development with accountability.Maggie Sibley, Ph.D.Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of MedicineLicensed Clinical Psychologist (FL8945, WA60938547)Member, Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT)UW SMART CenterSeattle Children's Research Institute, Center for Child Health, Behavior, and DevelopmentTo register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org ) so that your space can be given to another person.Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 6:30pm to learn how to help your children thrive.