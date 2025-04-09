Workshop: Parental support strategies for students with ADHD
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
This workshop will introduce parental support strategies designed to promote the transition to academic autonomy in students with ADHD.
We will discuss core concepts related to homework completion, time management, keeping track of assignments and deadlines, as well as promoting organization skills. The materials will consider a range of student levels from elementary through high school when discussing the need for balancing autonomy development with accountability.
Maggie Sibley, Ph.D.
Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine
Licensed Clinical Psychologist (FL8945, WA60938547)
Member, Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT)
UW SMART Center
Seattle Children's Research Institute, Center for Child Health, Behavior, and Development
To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 6:30pm to learn how to help your children thrive.
Maggie Sibley, Ph.D.
Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine
Licensed Clinical Psychologist (FL8945, WA60938547)
Member, Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT)
UW SMART Center
Seattle Children's Research Institute, Center for Child Health, Behavior, and Development
To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
- Write “Balance“ in the subject line.
- Your first and last name
- Your Eastside CHADD membership number (If you’re a member of Eastside CHADD)
- Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)
- Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 6:30pm to learn how to help your children thrive.
Zoom link will be sent before the meeting takes place.
More information here
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment