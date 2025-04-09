Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale April 12-13, 2025
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Saturday, April 12, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, April 13, 11 AM – 3 PM – Bag Sale!
345 NE 175th Shoreline WA 98155
The Friends of Shoreline Library are holding a book sale!
- Saturday, April 12, 11am-12pm: Pre-sale: Members only. Memberships available for purchase at the door for $10.
- Saturday, April 12, 12-5pm: General public.
- Sunday, April 13, 11am-3pm: Bag Sale! Purchase a bag for $5 and fill it with as many books as you would like.
