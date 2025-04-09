Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale April 12-13, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale
Saturday, April 12, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, April 13, 11 AM – 3 PM – Bag Sale!
345 NE 175th Shoreline WA 98155

The Friends of Shoreline Library are holding a book sale!
  • Saturday, April 12, 11am-12pm: Pre-sale: Members only. Memberships available for purchase at the door for $10.
  • Saturday, April 12, 12-5pm: General public.
  • Sunday, April 13, 11am-3pm: Bag Sale! Purchase a bag for $5 and fill it with as many books as you would like.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and proceeds benefit the Shoreline Library.


Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  