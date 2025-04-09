Shoreline and Lake Forest Park to mark Education and Sharing Day April 9, 2025

Shoreline & LFP, WA- Mayors Chris Roberts and Tom French have both proclaimed April 9, 2025 to be “Education and Sharing Day”. With a growing mental health crisis and crisis of purpose among young people, Education and Sharing Day seeks to highlight the critical need for moral and ethical education.



Mayor French of Lake Forest Park presented this year’s Education and Sharing Day proclamation for his city at a city council meeting on March 27, 2025.





“WHEREAS, through providing the possibility for an excellent education for all, especially children, we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of so many” the proclamation for both cities reads.

A copy of the proclamation for each city can be found here:

Proclamation for Shoreline

Proclamation for Lake Forest Park

Some programs encouraged nationwide on Education Day include a designated time during the day when students can think and meditate about what their parents taught them, helping to focus them toward greater moral awareness; and the ARK (Acts of Routine Kindness) initiative that encourages daily charitable giving and sharing.



The initiative was originally championed by a Rabbi named Menachem Mendel Schneerson, aka the Lubavitcher Rebbe (or simply, the Rebbe).



For more about the Rebbe visit:



The date of its observance changes annually to correspond with the birthday of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—who brought a new emphasis on education to the forefront of public discourse. The day is a time to recognize and reaffirm the importance of education in society.





