State Parks co-hosts Washington Coast Cleanup on April 19, 2025

beach in 2023 OLYMPIA —As a member of the Washington Clean Coast Alliance, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is proud to co-host the annual Washington Coast Cleanup on Saturday, April 19, 2025. OLYMPIA —As a member of the Washington Clean Coast Alliance, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is proud to co-host the annual Washington Coast Cleanup on Saturday, April 19, 2025.





This vital event brings together volunteers to help protect and preserve Washington’s coastline.



This year’s cleanup will take place at 10 state parks, including

Cape Disappointment,

Fort Flagler,

Fort Townsend,

Fort Worden,

Grayland Beach,

Mystery Bay,

Ocean City,

Pacific Beach,

Shine Tidelands

Twin Harbors. State Parks collaborates with State Parks collaborates with Washington CoastSavers to organize three beach cleanup events annually.





The need for volunteers remains high. In 2024 alone, 2,339 volunteers removed an astonishing 159,431 pounds of marine and firework debris from Washington’s beaches — that’s the equivalent weight of approximately 13 adult orca whales. Of that total, 636 volunteers and 16,193 pounds of debris came from the Washington Coast Cleanup.



To bolster efforts, State Parks also works with



On arrival, participants volunteering at a Washington state park will check in at one of these locations: