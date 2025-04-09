State Parks co-hosts Washington Coast Cleanup on April 19, 2025
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
|Volunteers cleaning litter from the
beach in 2023
This vital event brings together volunteers to help protect and preserve Washington’s coastline.
This year’s cleanup will take place at 10 state parks, including
- Cape Disappointment,
- Fort Flagler,
- Fort Townsend,
- Fort Worden,
- Grayland Beach,
- Mystery Bay,
- Ocean City,
- Pacific Beach,
- Shine Tidelands
- Twin Harbors.
The need for volunteers remains high. In 2024 alone, 2,339 volunteers removed an astonishing 159,431 pounds of marine and firework debris from Washington’s beaches — that’s the equivalent weight of approximately 13 adult orca whales. Of that total, 636 volunteers and 16,193 pounds of debris came from the Washington Coast Cleanup.
To bolster efforts, State Parks also works with Grassroots Garbage Gang, Port Townsend Marine Science Center and Surfrider Foundation to increase volunteer participation and impact.
On arrival, participants volunteering at a Washington state park will check in at one of these locations:
- Long Beach: Bolstad Ocean Beach Approach (OBA), Seaview OBA
- Central Coast: Ocean City OBA, Chance A La Mer OBA, Bonge Ave OBA
- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca: Shine TidelandsChimacum Corner Farmstand: Fort Flagler, Mystery Bay
- Port Townsend Marine Science Center: Fort Townsend, Fort Worden
Volunteers should come prepared for variable weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch with plenty of water. Upon check-in, participants will receive supplies for debris collection, though bringing reusable gloves is encouraged. Check-in stations will also serve as designated drop-off locations for collected marine debris.
To learn more about the Washington Coast Cleanup, view a list of all participating beaches and pre-register for the event, visit CoastSavers.org. Please note that a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to state-managed lands on April 19.
