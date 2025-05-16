Richmond Junior Football rummage sale this weekend May 17-18, 2025
As many of you know, Richmond Junior Football is closing its doors.
We’re holding a rummage sale this weekend and would love to see our community come out one last time.
Join us Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 8am to 3pm to shop jerseys, equipment, furniture, fixtures, and more.
Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
It’s a great chance to grab a piece of RJF history.
100% of all proceeds will go toward supporting the kids.
Thank you for being part of the RJF family—past, present, and future
