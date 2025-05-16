Richmond Junior Football rummage sale this weekend May 17-18, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025

Rummage sale at Richmond Junior Football

From Richmond Junior Football:

As many of you know, Richmond Junior Football is closing its doors.

We’re holding a rummage sale this weekend and would love to see our community come out one last time.

Join us Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 8am to 3pm to shop jerseys, equipment, furniture, fixtures, and more. 


It’s a great chance to grab a piece of RJF history.

100% of all proceeds will go toward supporting the kids.

Thank you for being part of the RJF family—past, present, and future


Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  