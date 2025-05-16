

Accessible Adventures: a Disabled Hiker's Guide to 5 Washington State Parks is now available! This FREE accessible PDF can be downloaded from our website

It provides detailed information for five state parks in the King County area: Lake Sammamish, Flaming Geyser, Federation Forest, Saltwater, and Dash Point. These parks are in south and east King county, but they have guide books for Western Washington and Oregon and the San Juans





This guide is the first of its kind in the Washington State Parks system, and expands on the ADA information that state parks already provide.





Each park guide includes an overview of the park, suggested activities, and information on the accessibility of many features in the park. Features are broken out into sections, and include parking, restrooms and facilities, picnic areas and shelters, trails, campgrounds, and more, with detailed information and directions.





We hope this is a useful guide to planning your accessible adventure in Washington State Parks, and an example for park agencies on how to provide better information for disability communities.

The assessments and guide were created by Syren Nagakyrie of Disabled Hikers, with funding and collaboration from the Washington State Parks Foundation.








