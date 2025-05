Dogs Welcome! How to Make the Most of Outdoor Events With Your Pup

Aubrey Cook of Rex & Roxy at the ribbon cutting for the Shoreview Dog Park

By Aubrey Cook

Shoreline Farmers Market (Saturdays, starting June 1) – Dogs welcome on leash

Pups on Parade – A fun day of all things dog, benefiting Old Dog Haven

Celebrate Shoreline – Celebrate the city’s 30th birthday with your on-leash dog

A short, secure leash (not retractable)

Poop bags

A portable water bowl + fresh water

Treats for focus and rewards

Optional: a towel or blanket for relaxing

Keep your pup close and under control

Give others space, even if your dog is friendly

Ask before letting dogs greet

Stay off vendor tables and displays (with paws and noses)

As summer approaches, we look ahead to a season packed with outdoor events. From farmers markets and festivals to pop-ups and live music in the park, you might be wondering: Can my pup come too?The answer is often yes, and when the vibe is right, it can be a great outing for both of you! Here’s how to make the most of it.Not all events are dog-friendly, so it helps to double-check. Look for “pets welcome” in the event description, or call ahead if you’re not sure.Here are a few Shoreline favorites we are looking forward to this year:Every dog is different. Some thrive on attention and action, while others prefer quiet sniff walks. A bustling parade might be exciting for one pup, but overwhelming for another. It’s not just about whether they can come, it’s important to consider whether they’ll actually enjoy it.If your dog is nervous in crowds or reactive to other dogs, it might be more fun to treat them to an outing of their own while you enjoy the event solo.A few small essentials go a long way:Pro tip: Pack a small bottle of hand sanitizer for yourself, too.Watch for signs your dog is tired or overstimulated, such as panting, shaking off, or hiding behind you. Taking a break or heading out early isn’t a failure; it helps your dog stay confident and have good associations for future outings.If your dog’s having fun and soaking up the smells and attention? Amazing. Soak it up together.You know your dog’s the best. Help others see it too:A little courtesy goes a long way in making pet-friendly events stay that way.Some dogs are event pros. Others prefer a quiet walk, a puzzle toy at home, or a fun visit with a familiar dog walker. If you have plans that are more human-focused, your dog can still enjoy their own version of a great day. Sign up to get a weekly roundup of dog-friendly events in Shoreline and beyond.is the owner of Rex & Roxy Pet Care , a professional dog walking company based in Shoreline, WA. Rex & Roxy provides safe, structured dog walks and enrichment for energetic dogs across the city.