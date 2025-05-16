Dogs Welcome! How to Make the Most of Outdoor Events With Your Pup
Friday, May 16, 2025
As summer approaches, we look ahead to a season packed with outdoor events. From farmers markets and festivals to pop-ups and live music in the park, you might be wondering: Can my pup come too?
The answer is often yes, and when the vibe is right, it can be a great outing for both of you! Here’s how to make the most of it.
Choose the Right Event
Not all events are dog-friendly, so it helps to double-check. Look for “pets welcome” in the event description, or call ahead if you’re not sure.
Here are a few Shoreline favorites we are looking forward to this year:
- Shoreline Farmers Market (Saturdays, starting June 1) – Dogs welcome on leash
- Pups on Parade – A fun day of all things dog, benefiting Old Dog Haven
- Celebrate Shoreline – Celebrate the city’s 30th birthday with your on-leash dog
Match the Vibe to Your Dog
Every dog is different. Some thrive on attention and action, while others prefer quiet sniff walks. A bustling parade might be exciting for one pup, but overwhelming for another. It’s not just about whether they can come, it’s important to consider whether they’ll actually enjoy it.
If your dog is nervous in crowds or reactive to other dogs, it might be more fun to treat them to an outing of their own while you enjoy the event solo.
Pack Like a Pro
A few small essentials go a long way:
- A short, secure leash (not retractable)
- Poop bags
- A portable water bowl + fresh water
- Treats for focus and rewards
- Optional: a towel or blanket for relaxing
Keep Things Positive
Watch for signs your dog is tired or overstimulated, such as panting, shaking off, or hiding behind you. Taking a break or heading out early isn’t a failure; it helps your dog stay confident and have good associations for future outings.
If your dog’s having fun and soaking up the smells and attention? Amazing. Soak it up together.
Be the Guest Everyone Loves
You know your dog’s the best. Help others see it too:
- Keep your pup close and under control
- Give others space, even if your dog is friendly
- Ask before letting dogs greet
- Stay off vendor tables and displays (with paws and noses)
Let Them Enjoy the Day, Their Way
Some dogs are event pros. Others prefer a quiet walk, a puzzle toy at home, or a fun visit with a familiar dog walker. If you have plans that are more human-focused, your dog can still enjoy their own version of a great day.
Want to stay in the loop on local outings with your pup? Sign up to get a weekly roundup of dog-friendly events in Shoreline and beyond.
Aubrey Cook is the owner of Rex & Roxy Pet Care, a professional dog walking company based in Shoreline, WA. Rex & Roxy provides safe, structured dog walks and enrichment for energetic dogs across the city.
