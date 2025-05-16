Seizing the Moment to Empower Students

Students are at a pivotal point – they are navigating challenges in an educational environment where voices and histories from diverse perspectives are being restricted. This is a moment too important to overlook.









At Canopy, we believe every student deserves resources and opportunities to succeed. To empower our students, we are integrating discussions on social justice into our tutoring sessions, giving students access to resources from different perspectives and helping them develop critical thinking skills.The Canopy community is all about ensuring an environment where students can grow and succeed with the support of tutoring, STEM, and community-building programs.Join us for our Spring Benefit Lunch, where we will come together as the Canopy community in support of vital programs that help our students reach their full, hopeful potential.Bloom Spring Benefit LunchMay 31, 2025 • Saturday • 11:30 amIn the midst of all the challenges facing our country and the world, it can be hard to know how to respond. Together, we have the power to take meaningful action right here locally. We invite you to join us in empowering Shoreline students to make a real difference in their lives and futures.