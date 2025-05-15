University of Washington Biology Open House Saturday May 17, 2025



UW Biology Open House

UW Life Sciences Building

Saturday, May 17, 2025 10am to 2pm









Their department is among the largest undergraduate degree programs at the UW and is a vital STEM pipeline for the state of Washington.





Come learn about the exciting things the department is doing from experts in their fields! The UW Biology Greenhouse will also be open for visitors!



At the open house, you’ll have the opportunity to explore topics such as:

How have penguins adapted to survive climate change?

How is neuron fate decided during development?

Why are mosquitoes attracted to us?

Do plants really “defend” themselves against insect predators?

How does the brain really work?

Does the Greenhouse really have a stinky corpse plant and when will it bloom next? You'll also be able to touch invertebrates, brains, fossils...and more!



You'll also be able to touch invertebrates, brains, fossils...and more!

Location: University of Washington, Seattle Campus, Life Sciences Building and Greenhouse

Address: 3447 W Stevens Way NE, Seattle, WA 98195

Date and Time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 10am to 2pm Location and Parking:



Location of the Life Sciences Building on the UW Seattle Campus Map



Please note: the main entrance on Stevens Way will be closed during this event – please enter through the Burke Gilman trail entrance by the Greenhouse.



If it is an option to you, you are encouraged to take public transit. The Life Sciences Building is a short walk along the Burke Gilman trail from the University of Washington Light Rail Station.



