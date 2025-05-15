Summer recreation program registration May 20 for Shoreline residents; May 22 for LFP residents; May 24 open to all
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Summer Class Registration
- May 20 - 8am - Shoreline Residents
- May 22 - 8am - Lake Forest Park Residents
- May 24 - Open to All
Lake Forest Park residents get early access and discounts on Shoreline recreation programs and an 8% discount on most programs year-round.
Learn more here or call 206-801-2600.
Scholarship reimbursements
- for eligible LFP youth or contact LFP City Hall at 206-368-5440 for more information.
- for eligible Shoreline youth
