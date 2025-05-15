Summer recreation program registration May 20 for Shoreline residents; May 22 for LFP residents; May 24 open to all

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Registration for Shoreline recreation programs opens next week

Summer Class Registration
  •  May 20 - 8am - Shoreline Residents
  •  May 22 - 8am - Lake Forest Park Residents
  •  May 24 - Open to All

Lake Forest Park residents get early access and discounts on Shoreline recreation programs and an 8% discount on most programs year-round.
 
Learn more here or call 206-801-2600.

Scholarship reimbursements

