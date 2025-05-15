Free gun safety event for adults: Be SMART for Kids June 8, 2025
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Be SMART for Kids:
A program for adults about the importance of safely storing firearms
PLUS distribution of free firearm lockboxes and trigger locks
The North King-Snohomish chapter of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, in partnership with the Washington State Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will present Be SMART for Kids, an educational program for adults focused on sharing life-saving information about safely securing firearms and normalizing conversations about gun safety on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 2pm at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers Street, Edmonds, 98020.
Free trigger locks and lockboxes will also be distributed at this event, through a partnership with the Lock It Up program sponsored by King County Public Health and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The Be SMART for Kids campaign was launched in 2015 to raise awareness that secure gun storage—storing unloaded guns, separate from ammunition, in a lockbox or gun safe—can save children’s lives.
Developed by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the Be SMART for Kids program helps parents and other adults discuss gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun injuries and deaths.
The program encourages parents and adults to:
- Secure all guns in their home and vehicles
- Model responsible behavior around guns
- Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes
- Recognize the role of guns in suicide
- Tell their peers to be SMART
