Harmonic Finale: A Cappella Northwest brings award-winning barbershop magic to Richmond Beach



The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church proudly presents its 2024-25 season finale – a captivating showcase featuring elite ensembles from A Cappella Northwest, the region's premier barbershop society. The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church proudly presents its 2024-25 season finale – a captivating showcase featuring elite ensembles from A Cappella Northwest, the region's premier barbershop society.





Ensembles from A Cappella Northwest in Concert Contemporary and Classic Barbershop Singing

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - 2pm Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)





THREE SPECTACULAR QUARTETS



VOCAL VINTAGE

Winners of the 2023 Senior Quartet championship in the Barbershop Harmony Society Evergreen District, this extraordinary tenor/bass quartet brings over seven years of seamless musical partnership and a staggering 150 years of collective a cappella expertise to our stage.









IN THE MIX

This captivating mixed quartet has been refining their distinctive sound for two years, creating magic through their exceptional blend. Prepare to be transported by their spellbinding renditions of "Ebb Tide," the Gershwin classic "I Got Rhythm," the romantic standard "I Only Have Eyes for You," and the beloved "You've Got a Friend in Me."



THE BETTER HALF

Despite very recently welcoming a new lead singer – part of the ever-evolving journey of quartet life – this mixed ensemble has quickly found their harmonic sweet spot. Their refreshed lineup brings new energy to the barbershop tradition, promising performances that honor both innovation and the rich heritage of this uniquely American art form.



Experience the thrill of barbershop harmony as perfectly executed chords create that distinctive "ring" – an acoustic phenomenon that sounds like a fifth voice has joined the quartet. These tightly woven harmonies generate an uplifting sound that captivates hearts and celebrates a cherished American musical tradition.



About the recital series:



Their masterful interpretations of classics like "It's Only a Paper Moon," "I Will Go Sailing No More," "Only You," and "Bare Necessities" demonstrate why they've risen to the pinnacle of barbershop excellence.IN THE MIXThis captivating mixed quartet has been refining their distinctive sound for two years, creating magic through their exceptional blend. Prepare to be transported by their spellbinding renditions of "Ebb Tide," the Gershwin classic "I Got Rhythm," the romantic standard "I Only Have Eyes for You," and the beloved "You've Got a Friend in Me."THE BETTER HALFDespite very recently welcoming a new lead singer – part of the ever-evolving journey of quartet life – this mixed ensemble has quickly found their harmonic sweet spot. Their refreshed lineup brings new energy to the barbershop tradition, promising performances that honor both innovation and the rich heritage of this uniquely American art form.Experience the thrill of barbershop harmony as perfectly executed chords create that distinctive "ring" – an acoustic phenomenon that sounds like a fifth voice has joined the quartet. These tightly woven harmonies generate an uplifting sound that captivates hearts and celebrates a cherished American musical tradition.

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.





Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.



About the performers:





A Cappella Northwest (ACNW) was formerly known as the Bellevue Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS), which was founded in 1985. Home to the renowned Northwest Sound Men’s Chorus, which boasts three top-ten placements at the BHS International Contest, numerous local championships, and even a European tour, ACNW upholds a tradition of musical excellence.



The BHS opened its membership to women in the 2010s, and in response, the Bellevue Chapter created Northwest Mix, a chorus welcoming both women and men. Comprising tenor/bass, soprano/alto, and mixed quartets, the chapter has diversified its musical repertoire to include jazz, pop, and a cappella renditions of modern songs, and are dedicated to musical excellence and to entertaining their audiences.



ACNW is part of the King County 4Culture program and is also actively involved in promoting music education in our public schools.



About Richmond Beach Congregational Church - UCC:





Richmond Beach Congregational Church is part of the United Church of Christ, a progressive Protestant denomination.







