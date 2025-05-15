Artist seeking community input for art work at Shoreview Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA)



Artist JoEllen Wang will be creating an Art Fence at the newly refurbished Shoreview Park Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA). She's in the concept design phase of the project and is seeking input from the community.









You may have already talked to her at the ribbon cutting event on Saturday, May 10, 2025 - but here's another opportunity to share your thoughts.