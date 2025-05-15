Artist seeking community input for art work at Shoreview Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA)

Thursday, May 15, 2025


Artist JoEllen Wang will be creating an Art Fence at the newly refurbished Shoreview Park Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA). She's in the concept design phase of the project and is seeking input from the community.

You may have already talked to her at the ribbon cutting event on Saturday, May 10, 2025 - but here's another opportunity to share your thoughts.

Visitors to the OLDA Ribbon cutting
Photos by Kristine Tsujikawa

Anyone with an interest in dog parks is invited to fill out a short survey which is online here.

The survey is open until May 23, 2025 at 5pm.

The Shoreview OLDA is located adjacent to Shoreview Park at 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Seattle, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  