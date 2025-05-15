Artist seeking community input for art work at Shoreview Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA)
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Artist JoEllen Wang will be creating an Art Fence at the newly refurbished Shoreview Park Off Leash Dog Area (OLDA). She's in the concept design phase of the project and is seeking input from the community.
You may have already talked to her at the ribbon cutting event on Saturday, May 10, 2025 - but here's another opportunity to share your thoughts.
|Visitors to the OLDA Ribbon cutting
Photos by Kristine Tsujikawa
Anyone with an interest in dog parks is invited to fill out a short survey which is online here.
The survey is open until May 23, 2025 at 5pm.
The Shoreview OLDA is located adjacent to Shoreview Park at 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Seattle, WA 98177
