Flag Directive - May 18, 2025 (Senator Bill Ramos)

Thursday, May 15, 2025

From Gov. Ferguson

I am deeply saddened by the death of Senator Bill Ramos and direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Senator Bill Ramos passed on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 16, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 18, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, May 19, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A public memorial service will take place on Sunday, May 18th, in Issaquah at 3:00pm. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP here.

Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.


