2025 Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival



🍓The Strawberry Festival🍓 is coming to Richmond Beach Community Park 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline WA 98177 on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 11:00am - 4:00pm, with the "Under the Sea" themed parade beginning at 10:45am.





Strawberry Festival activities include live music, children’s activities, face painting, food trucks and of course delicious strawberry shortcake!



New this year is that the festival will be a CASH FREE event.





Also new this year in the children’s activities is the planting of 100 strawberry plants at RB Community Park! Thanks to the Shoreline Parks Department and Shoreline Park Stewards.





Friends of the Richmond Beach Library will also be hosting a book and curated art sale with raffle baskets inside the library.