Shoreline Community College to Host SIFF Opening Night Party on Friday: A Celebration of Film and Future Filmmakers



The excitement of independent film returns to Shoreline Community College (SCC) as the campus proudly hosts the Opening Night Party for the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). The excitement of independent film returns to Shoreline Community College (SCC) as the campus proudly hosts the





This special event marks not just the beginning of an engaging lineup of screenings, but also an opportunity for the community to come together in support of local education and the arts.

The festivities kick off this Friday, May 16, 2025 at 5:00pm with the Opening Night Party, featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres catered by The Catering Company and beverages provided by North City Bistro.





Guests can connect with fellow film fans, students, and supporters of the arts while enjoying a lively and welcoming atmosphere.





6:30pm, the evening continues with a screening of Dancing Queen in Hollywood at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. At, the evening continues with a screening of Dancing Queen in Hollywood at the





The film is part of a broader selection of SIFF screenings hosted on campus throughout the festival, giving attendees multiple opportunities to experience diverse and inspiring cinema.





This night is about more than just great food and film.





When you attend this event, you're helping to support SCC students and programs. The college’s Film program plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation of filmmakers, offering students hands-on experience and professional guidance to develop their skills and launch meaningful careers.





Your ticket supports access to creative opportunities for students. It helps us provide the tools, training, and inspiration needed for students to pursue their passion—regardless of their financial background.





This opening night is not only a celebration of independent film, but also a powerful reminder of how community support can drive real impact in arts education.





Tickets are available now, and early attendance is encouraged for the best experience. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the power of film and education in one unforgettable evening.



