WeatherWatcher: Winter Storm Warning canceled
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
The National Weather Service in Seattle has canceled the Winter Storm Warning that was issued earlier Tuesday evening.
The storm bringing heavy bands of snow is tracking about 50 miles further north than was forecasted.
The Winter Storm Warning continues for our neighbors to the north in Snohomish County. Most of the activity, however, is north of Everett so far. There is still a chance of accumulating snowfall after midnight Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The remainder of the forecast at this time seems to be about the same as my previous report earlier Tuesday. Snow showers will slowly change over to rain showers between Wednesday afternoon and Friday. Expect breezy to windy conditions early Wednesday morning and afternoon. We could see some wind gusts as strong as 40mph.
I don't think this is going to be the only or last time we see snow this winter. More opportunities appear to exist at the end of the month or first weeks of February, so keep the snow gear handy.
The storm bringing heavy bands of snow is tracking about 50 miles further north than was forecasted.
The Winter Storm Warning continues for our neighbors to the north in Snohomish County. Most of the activity, however, is north of Everett so far. There is still a chance of accumulating snowfall after midnight Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The remainder of the forecast at this time seems to be about the same as my previous report earlier Tuesday. Snow showers will slowly change over to rain showers between Wednesday afternoon and Friday. Expect breezy to windy conditions early Wednesday morning and afternoon. We could see some wind gusts as strong as 40mph.
I don't think this is going to be the only or last time we see snow this winter. More opportunities appear to exist at the end of the month or first weeks of February, so keep the snow gear handy.
For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment