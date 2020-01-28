LFP Rotary hears about motivational programs for youth from golf organization
Pictured with Joshua are Rotary President Robin Roat, LFP Police Chief Mike Harden, Operations Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman, and Support Services Lieutenant Diego Zanella.
Field is Outreach Director for The First Tee of Greater Seattle (TFTGS), part of the World Golf Foundation. Its mission is to impact the lives of youth with programs that build character, instill values, and promote healthy choices through playing golf.
They have nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, and judgment. They also emphasize nine healthy habits that fall under the categories of Physical, Emotional, and Social.
With training like this, these golfers will grow up to be great Rotarians. Here you see President Elect JP Mahar demonstrating how it's done - perfect, JP!
The officers informed us of the rollicking success of "Shop with a Cop," a fine program that brings joy each year to underprivileged members of our community. Go to Facebook to learn more and see great photos of the event.
