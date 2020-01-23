Live and Local for Saturday January 25, 2020
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Live and Local
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, January 25, 2020 here's what's happening
DARRELL'S TAVERN
Shark Legs/Frond/Garden Chat/Beatrix Sky - 8pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Moonlight Swing Orchestra - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
With well over 200 years cumulative experience, the Moonlight Swing Orchestra consists of an eclectic group of professional and amateur musicians who all share the same love of performing this nostalgic music from the big band era.
Stevie and the Blue Flames - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
Enjoy LIVE MUSIC with Stevie and the Blue Flames with their intensity, great songwriting, and world-class musicianship.
Their songs are either original or carefully selected covers of classic blues, avoiding the worn-out “bar band” favorites. Tempos are up! From swing, shuffles, and funk to keep the dancers happy.
These veteran players love what they do and never take their foot off the gas.
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Alma y Azucar - $15 Cover in advance - $20 day of show
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155,
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
One of the most striking things about Alma Villegas is her ability to honor the rich traditions of the various Latin genres that she performs, without being singularly defined by them.
With her band Alma y Azúcar, Alma masterfully integrates beloved Latin rhythmic styles–Cha Cha, Bossa Nova, Latin Jazz, Son, Salsa, and more–with more contemporary influences, resulting in what she calls “Latin music for everyone.”
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
|Red House Band
AURORA BOREALIS
Red House Band - no cover - all ages - doors open 4pm - show 6-9pm
16708 Aurora Ave N - Shoreline 98133
Red House isn’t just a Blues band. They embrace many of the idioms that sprang from the Blues–R/B, Soul, Funk and even a little Jazz. And each musician brings to the table almost 50 years of experience and expertise. That’s one reason why Red House is the band other bands come to see.
All Stars Karaoke! - no cover - 21+ 10pm to 1am
No Cover Karaoke with DJ Indica Jones!
You’re all Stars!
Now get on stage and make your voice be heard!
|Moonlight Swing Orchestra at Third Place Commons
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
