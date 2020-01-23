Live and Local for Saturday January 25, 2020

Stevie and the Blue Flames - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm

Enjoy LIVE MUSIC with Stevie and the Blue Flames with their intensity, great songwriting, and world-class musicianship.





Their songs are either original or carefully selected covers of classic blues, avoiding the worn-out “bar band” favorites. Tempos are up! From swing, shuffles, and funk to keep the dancers happy.





These veteran players love what they do and never take their foot off the gas.













NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP

Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326