Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum present A House on Stilts
Friday, January 24, 2020
Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm
Author Paula Becker will present her powerful memoir, A House on Stilts: Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction (University of Iowa Press, 2019)
Co-Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum
A House on Stilts tells the story of one woman's struggle to reclaim wholeness while mothering a son addicted to opioids.
Paula Becker's son Hunter was raised in a safe nurturing home by his writer/historian mom and his physician father. He was a bright curious child. And yet, addiction found him.
More than 2.5 million Americans are addicted to opioids, some half-million of these to heroin. For many of them -- for Hunter -- their drug addiction leads to lives of demoralization, homelessness, and constant peril.
For parents -- for Paula -- a child's addiction upends family life, catapulting them onto a path no longer prescribed by Dr. Spock, but by Dante's Inferno. This intensely personal account of trauma and survival offers a timely exploration of a family forced to grapple with America's opioid crisis.
The opioid crisis is now a part of our local and national history, and we will be dealing with the memories and repercussions of it for a long time.
Thanks to Elliot Bay Books, copies will be available for purchase at the presentation, and the author will be available to sign them.
Thanks to Elliot Bay Books, copies will be available for purchase at the presentation, and the author will be available to sign them.
0 comments:
Post a Comment