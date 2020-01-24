Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum present A House on Stilts









Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm





Author Paula Becker will present her powerful memoir, A House on Stilts: Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction (University of Iowa Press, 2019)

Co-Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum



A House on Stilts tells the story of one woman's struggle to reclaim wholeness while mothering a son addicted to opioids.





Paula Becker's son Hunter was raised in a safe nurturing home by his writer/historian mom and his physician father. He was a bright curious child. And yet, addiction found him.





More than 2.5 million Americans are addicted to opioids, some half-million of these to heroin. For many of them -- for Hunter -- their drug addiction leads to lives of demoralization, homelessness, and constant peril.





For parents -- for Paula -- a child's addiction upends family life, catapulting them onto a path no longer prescribed by Dr. Spock, but by Dante's Inferno. This intensely personal account of trauma and survival offers a timely exploration of a family forced to grapple with America's opioid crisis.



The opioid crisis is now a part of our local and national history, and we will be dealing with the memories and repercussions of it for a long time.



Thanks to Elliot Bay Books, copies will be available for purchase at the presentation, and the author will be available to sign them.











