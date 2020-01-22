Alex Schramke serves as page in Washington State Senate

Shoreline resident Alex Schramke with Sen. Jesse Salomon

Photo courtesy Washington State LSS









“The most interesting thing that I learned is that Democrats and Republicans are much friendlier to each other than most people realize,” said Schramke.

“I thought that observing some of the protests here at the Capital Campus was pretty cool,” added Schramke.





For information about the Senate Page Program:





Alex Schramke, 14, served as a page in the Washington State Senate during the week of January 13.Pages are typically sponsored by the senator from their legislative district. Sen. Jesse Salomon (D–Shoreline) sponsored Schramke’s week in the Legislature.The page program offers a hands–on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. The interactive learning experience includes classes focused on topics like budget writing and how a bill becomes a law, which culminates in pages creating their own bills in a mock committee setting. The educational experience is furthered by guest speakers.Pages also have the opportunity to work on the Senate floor. Their maroon coats and credentials allow them access to all parts of the Capitol Campus.Schramke is in 8th grade at St. Luke School. In his free time he enjoys skiing, band, and Boy Scouts.