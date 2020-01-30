Public Health Seattle - King county: New "public charge" rule threatens the health of our communities

The WIC nutrition program for families with young children

Medicaid health services for pregnant women and for children under age 21

School breakfast and lunch programs

Still, the rule does apply to many adults on Medicaid and to the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food stamps program.





The City of Seattle is in the process of working with community-based organizations to launch a series of informational workshops to present accurate information about public charge. They hope to start these events in February.













This is scaring some people from using basic services that they are legally entitled to use — services that keep them healthy and promote overall community health.Much of the harm from the new rule comes from spreading fear, unnecessarily. So, it is important to note this key fact:from the final version of the new rule, thanks to more than 200,000 comments opposing the first draft.For example, using these services would not impact anyone’s immigration status:That means people may not need to disenroll themselves or their children from public programs.That’s a key reason why so many healthcare organizations, including American Academy of Pediatrics, American Hospital Association, and American Public Health Association, have strongly opposed the new rule.Every person’s situation is different, so those affected may need to speak with an attorney or legal advocate.King County residents or those who work in Seattle in need of legal services for their immigration case can call 206-816-3870 to find out if they qualify.