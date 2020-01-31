Scene on the Sound: Flying saucers continue to come in over the Salish Sea

Friday, January 31, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen


Flying saucers continue to fly over the Salish Sea in Shoreline. It is unclear if it is an invasion or just a scouting expedition. They tend to dissolve after a time.

It's worth noting that the whole flying saucer idea started in western Washington when smaller, more compact looking versions of the lenticular clouds were observed hovering around the peak of Mount Rainier.

The story of alien invasion in "flying saucers" went viral and spawned a whole genre of speculative and science fiction.

But we're not responsible for "little green men" or big-headed alien lifeforms. Some other part of the country did that.

I have a 'genealogy cousin' (8th cousin twice removed) who lives in Roswell. He told me about a neighboring rancher who earns money in the off season by taking tourists to see where the aliens landed. He takes them far up in the hills and shows them a valley. They go home with a story and he goes home with money in his pocket.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  