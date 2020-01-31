Scene on the Sound: Flying saucers continue to come in over the Salish Sea
Friday, January 31, 2020
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Flying saucers continue to fly over the Salish Sea in Shoreline. It is unclear if it is an invasion or just a scouting expedition. They tend to dissolve after a time.
It's worth noting that the whole flying saucer idea started in western Washington when smaller, more compact looking versions of the lenticular clouds were observed hovering around the peak of Mount Rainier.
The story of alien invasion in "flying saucers" went viral and spawned a whole genre of speculative and science fiction.
But we're not responsible for "little green men" or big-headed alien lifeforms. Some other part of the country did that.
I have a 'genealogy cousin' (8th cousin twice removed) who lives in Roswell. He told me about a neighboring rancher who earns money in the off season by taking tourists to see where the aliens landed. He takes them far up in the hills and shows them a valley. They go home with a story and he goes home with money in his pocket.
--Diane Hettrick
