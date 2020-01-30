Basketball: Shorecrest Girls host Meadowdale tonight - seek revenge for playoff loss last year

Amanda Lee

2018 photo by Geoff Vlcek





From the Sports Desk





Every team anticipates the release of the season’s schedule.

That opportunity comes tonight, Thursday, January 30, 2020 when the Scots host Meadowdale at 7:15pm in the Shorecrest gym.

Players and coaches peruse it with great interest, paying particular attention to their opener, games against their traditional rival, and, most pointedly, to the game against the team that ended their season last year.The biggest game gets circled on everyone’s schedule.Last year the Shorecrest girls basketball team had their greatest regular season in school history, going 17-2. But then the snows came in early February, cancelling playoff games for over a week.Inexplicably, the Scots dropped back-to-back games in Districts, the final game coming against Meadowdale, ending their season in humbling fashion and dashing their dreams of a return to the State Tournament in Tacoma.Tears were shed, teeth gnashed, and promises made among the players to avenge that most bitter defeat at the next opportunity.The visiting Mavericks enter the game with an impressive 12-4 season record, 8-2 in Wesco play.The Scots are 13-1 overall, 7-1 in league action.Shorecrest is led by a pair of stalwart seniors, Amanda Lee and Sydney VanNess, both four year starters. Junior Kiana Lino anchors the post for the Scots.This promises to be a hotly contested, highly skilled, and passionately played game.Local youth teams and their parents would be wise to attend, so as to pick up a few pointers and lend their voices to what can be expected to be girls high school hoops at its finest.It’s not too late for you —- to circle your calendar.