Sky Nursery lecture Citrus for the Pacific Northwest

Saturday, January 25th 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Sky Nursery





Hannah will go over what varieties to try, and everything you need to know to keep your plants happy and productive.





Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline 98133 - 206-546-4851













Citrus are great ornamentals as well, with shiny evergreen foliage and sweetly scented white flowers. And most will make wonderful patio plants in the summer.