Sky Nursery lecture Citrus for the Pacific Northwest
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Saturday, January 25th 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Sky Nursery
Citrus for the Pacific Northwest with Hannah Palm
If you have a sunny window, you too can harvest fresh citrus through the year!
Citrus are great ornamentals as well, with shiny evergreen foliage and sweetly scented white flowers. And most will make wonderful patio plants in the summer.
Hannah will go over what varieties to try, and everything you need to know to keep your plants happy and productive.
Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline 98133 - 206-546-4851
