Spring reservations for ferries to San Juans, BC, and Port Townsend Feb 5

Thursday, January 30, 2020

The first round of vehicle reservations for the spring ferry schedule (March 29 through June 20) on Anacortes/San Juan Islands/Sidney, British Columbia and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes will now be available starting at 7am Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Don’t plan quite that far ahead? Don’t worry! 

While the first tier opens on Wednesday, the second tier of reservations opens two weeks before each specific sailing and the final 30% of space on each sailing becomes available two days before.



