1-3am rolling slowdowns on I-5 for Sound Transit construction

Beginning January 22, 2020 Sound Transit will be conducting rolling slowdowns on Interstate-5 from 1am to 3am from Everett and Seattle to NE 185th.

This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway. The rolling slowdown will start in Seattle and continue for 7.5 miles north to NE 185th St. Southbound slowdowns will start in Everett and extend to NE 185th.The Washington State Patrol vehicles will be leading the rolling slowdowns. There will be two rolling slowdowns in the duration of the work, each approximately 15 minutes.