Build traps and hunt for leprechauns at Kruckeberg

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Gardens


Leprechaun Hunt March 13-15 and March 20-22
10:00am-5:00pm

Did you know the mossy forests of the Pacific Northwest are home to Leprechauns? In fact, visitors have often reported seeing these creatures playing right here at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden! Join us in March for a free, self-guided scavenger hunt for families.

Please note: Event parking is limited. Please consider carpooling or public transportation.


Leprechaun Trap Workshop  March 15th
10:30am-11:30am and 12:00pm-1:00pm

Create a whimsical planter designed to lure in those elusive leprechauns. This activity is geared toward ages 4-8 but all are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Members $25 | Non-members $35.
Register at Kruckeberg.org/register



