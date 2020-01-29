Center for Human Services celebrates 50 Years
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2020 marks Center for Human Services’ (CHS) 50th year serving the community.
CHS origins came from the founding of Creative Life Foundation in 1970 and Shoreline Youth Services in 1972. These two organizations merged in 1982 and changed the name to Center for Human Services.
With humble beginnings of 2 ½ employees, CHS now employs 159 staff. CHS is a non-profit organization that provides behavioral health services and family support services.
CHS has three locations in Shoreline, one in Edmonds, two in Everett, and one in Bothell. CHS also provides services in the community at schools, primary health clinics, client’s homes, and other gathering places.
CHS plans to celebrate this 50th year milestone throughout 2020, but the primary celebration will occur at its annual dinner auction and gala on April 18th at the Lynnwood Convention Center beginning at 5pm.
You can register for the event or make a donation in honor of the 50th anniversary here.
